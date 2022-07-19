Watch: Second Trailer of Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju Out, In Theatres on July 22

Fahadh Faasil, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram recently, is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Malayankunju. Meanwhile, the team shared the second trailer of the film as a surprise to the viewers. The trailer received 1,964,951 views on YouTube.

Along with it, the actor himself has shared the second trailer of his upcoming movie on social media. Sharing the trailer, Fahadh wrote, “Malayankunju Second Official Trailer Out Now! In Theaters from July 22nd.” Fans just loved the trailer and showered best wishes for his upcoming movie in the comment section.

Malayankunju is an upcoming Malayalam language survival thriller film. It is directed by Sajimon Prabhakar and written by Mahesh Narayanan. The movie also features Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role. Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, and Deepak Parambol will be seen playing the supporting roles. While Mahesh Narayanan handles the cinematography and the script, Arju Benn edited the movie. The music of the film is composed by A.R. Rahaman. The film will hit the theatres on July 22.

On the work front, Fahadh has acted in more than 50 films and has received several awards, including a National Film Award, four Kerala State Film Awards, and three Filmfare Awards South. The actor started his acting career at the age of 19 and made his debut with the romantic film Kaiyethum Doorath in 2002. Later he appeared in many popular movies like Kerala Cafe, Chappa Kurishu, Akam, 22 Female Kottayam, Diamond Necklace, and many more.

He was recently seen sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagraj’s Vikram. He also has several projects in his pipeline. He will be seen reprising his role as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule. Besides this, he also has Maamannan and Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum in his kitty.

