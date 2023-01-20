Watch: Shaam, Thalapathy Vijay Enjoy Golf Cart Ride on Varisu Sets

The cast and crew of Varisu are basking in the box-office success of the Vijay-starrer. Actor Shaam who essayed the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s brother in the film shared an Instagram reel to celebrate the success of the film with a clip from the sets of Varisu. In the video, Vijay and Shaam can be seen having a joyous ride on a golf cart. While Vijay was driving, Shaam enjoyed the ride sitting beside his co-actor in the passenger seat.

After a few frames, Shaam can be seen pointing towards Vijay while saying his name and the Beast actor smiles at the camera and continues to drive the gold cart. “Varisu the movie, 210 crores in 7 Days, Thalapathy (with multiple fire emojis),” said in the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAAM (@actor_shaam)

According to reports, the film has earned more than Rs 210 crore and is still going strong at the box office. On its 9th day at the ticket counter, Varisu is estimated to earn Rs 5.30 crore in India. The film has been doing great business in the overseas market as well. With the weekend approaching, it is reportedly expected to enter the 250 crore club by next week.

Earlier in a chat with India Today, Shaam stated that he had seen director Vamshi padaipally’s films and they were largely family entertainers. “When he called me and spoke about the role, I was excited. But it was a double bonanza for me when I learnt it was a film with Vijay!” he added.

Varisu is an out-and-out family entertainer written and helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film was produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations for a huge budget. Apart from Vijay, the film has a stellar star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Srikanth Meka and Shaam in prominent roles. Composer S Thaman scored the tunes and most of the songs are chartbusters.

Read all the Latest Movies News here