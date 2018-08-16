GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Watch Shah Rukh Khan in a 2002 Video of a Poem by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Watch the video of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's popular poem ‘Kya Khoya Kya Paya’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch Shah Rukh Khan in a 2002 Video of a Poem by Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Watch the video of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's popular poem ‘Kya Khoya Kya Paya’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan.
Loading...
As India prays for the quick recovery of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is currently on life support at AIIMS Delhi, we stumbled upon a 16-year-old video of one of his popular poems, ‘Kya Khoya Kya Paya’.

Featuring a brooding Shah Rukh Khan, the video has been shot by late filmmaker Yash Chopra. It also has a reflective introduction written by Javed Akhtar, which is rendered beautifully in the rich baritone voice of Amitabh Bachchan. To add to its allure, the poem has been sung soulfully by late ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.

Other than SRK, the 6:29 minute video also has stills of our beloved ex-PM thinking and writing.



A great orator, the veteran BJP leader is also a prolific poet, known for writing several poignant verses including ‘Kaidi Kaviraj Ki Kundalian’ and ‘Amar Aag Hai’. He once famously said: “One day you may become an ex-prime minister, but you will never become an ex-poet.”

The 93-year-old was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on June 11 for kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have reached the premier medical institute to visit him, with the BJP postponing all its key events, including its National Executive meeting which was to be held on August 18-19.
According to the latest health bulletin by AIIMS Delhi, there is no improvement in Vajpayee’s health. 

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...