Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur, Presents Medal to Him in Viral Pics

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan participated in a Taekwondo match on Sunday, October 16. Pictures and videos from the event have been going viral on the internet. For the taekwondo event, Shah Rukh Khan turned a presenter and was seen giving medals to all the kids who participated in the competition including Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

In the first two pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is seen congratulating and giving an award to Taimur. The following pictures show Taimur playing during the match with his opponent. Another picture also shows Shah Rukh Khan giving a kiss on Taimur’s forehead.

In one of the many pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were seen striking a pose for the camera. Even Shah Rukh Khan’s children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were present at the event. Apart from them, Pooja Dadlani with husband Hitesh Gurnani and daughter Veda, Nikhil and Gauri Dwivedi with son Shivaan were also seen for Kiran’s Taekwondo training academy annual intra-class competition in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures below.

Social media users went all out to laud the pictures, especially the one where Shah Rukh Khan is kissing Taimur’s forehead. One of the users wrote, “the sixth picture is just pure love (which is the same picture)”. Another user wrote, “So cute”. Some of the users dropped multiple hearts emojis in the comment section.

A video from Taimur’s tournament has been going viral on the internet. Taimur Ali Khan can be seen in the video wearing his white uniform with red headgear, while his opponent is seen in a blue one. During the tournament, Taimur can be seen throwing kicks and punches at his opponent while his family cheers for him. He also bows to his opponent after the match, according to Taekwondo rules.

