WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted in Swanky Red Car at Airport with Daughter Suhana

Bollywood's King Khan was recently spotted along with his son AbRam Khan at Mumbai airport. They were seen dropping off his daughter Suhana, who is probably flying back to New York, where she is pursuing her graduation. In a video shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani, the trio can be seen getting off from a fancy red car, which soon became the centre of attraction despite the presence of the star and starkids.

Watch the video here:

The video is being loved and shared by the actor's fans and has received more than six lakh views till now. In the short clip, Shah Rukh, Suhana and AbRam were all seen dressed in casuals. However, since the video has been taken from a distance Shah Rukh's face was hardly visible and the actor also had a cap on.

Suhana was recently seen hanging out with friends Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda in Mumbai. Sharing how their friendship has stayed strong over the years, Ananya shared a then and now picture of the group.

King Khan’s 20-year –old daughter is also very active on social networking sites especially on Instagram with a follower base of 1.5 million and keeps them updated with her activities. The young beauty last posted pictures of her with her friends.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his next film Pathan that also stars by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This will be the first time when the trio will be seen collaborating for a movie together. The Badshah of Bollywood took a break from acting after his last film Zero, where the actor was seen playing the role of a dwarf. The movie also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Next, SRK will feature in South director Atlee's next film, according to the reports from last year.