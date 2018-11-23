English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zero Song Mere Naam Tu: Shah Rukh Khan Displays Love for Anushka Sharma
Watch Zero's first song Mere Naam Tu here.
Image: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
The first song of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about upcoming film Zero is out. Titled Mere Naam Tu, it shows Shah Rukh’s character Bauua Singh trying to woo Anushka Sharma’s Aafia.
Shah Rukh took to Instagram on Friday to announce the song’s release. “Kya baat hai #BauuaSingh bhai! Ye thoda sa bad hai, thoda sa mad hai, par apni lady ke liye ekdum best lad hai! Zara iss par bhi nazar daal lo Aafia, @anushkasharmayeh itna bura bhi nahi hai,” he wrote, sharing a poster of the film in which Bauua is kissing Aafia on her forehead.
Written by Irshad Kamil, composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Abhay Jodhapurkar, Mere Naam Tu is set during Holi, with lots of colours in the background.
Watch its video here:
Calling Zero a landmark film in his career, Rai earlier told News18, “Neither Shah Rukh Khan made me feel that he is such a big star, nor I have felt the pressure of performing at a certain level. My last two years have been full of excitement. Had I not been feeling happy while making it, Zero would have broken me with fatigue.”
“It’s like I walked the distance between two buildings on a rope and have seen towards the ground only now. Despite being in the commercial space, you’ll find innovation. I didn’t fear anything while making Zero,” he added.
In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari, an alcoholic superstar and Anushka as Aafia, a celebrated scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is scheduled to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Shah Rukh took to Instagram on Friday to announce the song’s release. “Kya baat hai #BauuaSingh bhai! Ye thoda sa bad hai, thoda sa mad hai, par apni lady ke liye ekdum best lad hai! Zara iss par bhi nazar daal lo Aafia, @anushkasharmayeh itna bura bhi nahi hai,” he wrote, sharing a poster of the film in which Bauua is kissing Aafia on her forehead.
Written by Irshad Kamil, composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Abhay Jodhapurkar, Mere Naam Tu is set during Holi, with lots of colours in the background.
Watch its video here:
Calling Zero a landmark film in his career, Rai earlier told News18, “Neither Shah Rukh Khan made me feel that he is such a big star, nor I have felt the pressure of performing at a certain level. My last two years have been full of excitement. Had I not been feeling happy while making it, Zero would have broken me with fatigue.”
“It’s like I walked the distance between two buildings on a rope and have seen towards the ground only now. Despite being in the commercial space, you’ll find innovation. I didn’t fear anything while making Zero,” he added.
In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari, an alcoholic superstar and Anushka as Aafia, a celebrated scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is scheduled to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want to See a Komodo Dragon? Indonesian Governor Says You Have to Fork Over $500
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina Win; Ashwini and Satwik Enter Doubles Semis
- Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi Says They Have Sold 6 Lakh Redmi Note 6 Pro Units on Day One
- Green Book Movie Review: A Feelgood and Effective Film