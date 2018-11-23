Zero Song Mere Naam Tu: Shah Rukh Khan Displays Love for Anushka Sharma

The first song of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about upcoming film Zero is out. Titled Mere Naam Tu, it shows Shah Rukh’s character Bauua Singh trying to woo Anushka Sharma’s Aafia.Shah Rukh took to Instagram on Friday to announce the song’s release. “Kya baat hai #BauuaSingh bhai! Ye thoda sa bad hai, thoda sa mad hai, par apni lady ke liye ekdum best lad hai! Zara iss par bhi nazar daal lo Aafia, @anushkasharmayeh itna bura bhi nahi hai,” he wrote, sharing a poster of the film in which Bauua is kissing Aafia on her forehead.Written by Irshad Kamil, composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Abhay Jodhapurkar, Mere Naam Tu is set during Holi, with lots of colours in the background.Watch its video here:Calling Zero a landmark film in his career, Rai earlier told News18, “Neither Shah Rukh Khan made me feel that he is such a big star, nor I have felt the pressure of performing at a certain level. My last two years have been full of excitement. Had I not been feeling happy while making it, Zero would have broken me with fatigue.”“It’s like I walked the distance between two buildings on a rope and have seen towards the ground only now. Despite being in the commercial space, you’ll find innovation. I didn’t fear anything while making Zero,” he added.In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari, an alcoholic superstar and Anushka as Aafia, a celebrated scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.Written by Himanshu Sharma, Zero is scheduled to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.