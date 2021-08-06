Watch: Shahid Kapoor Shows Perfect Cricketing Stance in This Video

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor indulged in a gully cricket to spend his free time on the sets of his upcoming project. The actor posted a video on his Instagram Reel and reminisced the days when he used to be on the sets of Jersey, the actor’s upcoming movie which is yet to release.

In the video, Shahid is seen in grey pants and a T-shirt with his vanity van parked in the background. Wearing sunglasses and a black cap, the actor used a chair as the makeshift wicket for the game. The 40-year-old actor was seen hitting the ball in footage that was shot in slow motion. Captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Played some cricket after almost a year of being on Jersey sets. Major missing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid will be seen stepping into the shoes of Nani in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey. The actor plays the role of a cricketer who finds his much-deserved recognition quite late in his career. The Hindi remake will also star Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

In an Instagram live earlier in June, the actor revealed why he chose to play the role and said that he watched Jersey before Kabir Singh. The actor said that at the time when he saw it, he was unhappy and used to wonder where his career would go, and what he will do next. Shahid said that he could relate to the story of Jersey, which is about late success since the character he portrays is that of a man who finds glory at a time when people usually retire.

Currently, Shahid is filming for a web series helmed by the creators of The Family Man. Shahid will be seen starring next to Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in the upcoming series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here