Watch: Shahid Kapoor Waits for Mira Rajput to Play Kabir Singh Song Bekhayali on Piano

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has an active social media presence, with a following of 2.8 million. She entertains her fans with glimpses of her personal life, as well as tips on fitness and beauty. On Sunday, Mira shared a video of herself playing the piano. In the video, she is seen playing the instrument wearing a mask. She attached some notes to the video, “Did you know I play the piano? Well, I did…till my Trinity Grade 3 exams. I was able to play a song by hearing it when I was 3. Now I think I am going to resume my lessons. This is one of the pieces I remember." She ended the video with a glimpse of Shahid, patiently waiting at the entrance of the room, “Husband photobomb. He waited till I played Bekhayali too."

She captioned the video, “Here’s something you didn’t know about me 🎹🎼. I can play the piano! We’ll I’m out of practise, but I can read music, play my scales and play by ear. I can’t wait to get back to playing! I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up! Anytime I see a piano I can’t help but sit down and start playing. But it’s the same few pieces that I still remember. Now I think I should get back to it!"

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here