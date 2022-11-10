Watch: Shahid Kapoor’s Gesture For Wife Mira Rajput Kapoor Will Melt Your Heart

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. The duo never fails to give us major couple goals with their adorable romantic gestures. A recent Instagram reel shared by Mira proves the same. In this reel, Mira is playing the tune of the popular song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Shahid’s film Kabir Singh on the piano. Suddenly Shahid appears in the reel, shouting “Preeti”, in a similar manner he did in the film and hugs her from behind. Mira captioned the reel, “Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down. Wait for it…#pianocover #reelsindia”.

Shahid’s colleagues from the film industry and fans were floored by their performance of Mira. They couldn’t help but appreciate her. Actresses Kiara Advani, Neelima Azeem and producer Aman Gill too applauded Mira. Pakistani supermodel Sofia Khan also commented with heart emoticons, signifying her love for the couple.

A fan wished she could be in Mira’s place. Another one joked that Shahid has spoiled the entire experience of Mira’s soothing music with his obnoxious dialogue, “Preeti”. Some others too conveyed their best wishes to the couple. The reel has garnered a total of 17,00,000 views and counting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)



On the work front, Mira has a Youtube channel — where she shares glimpses and whereabouts of her personal life. Recently, she shared a video of her piano cover of the song Kesariya from the film Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva. Fans appreciated her and wrote that she is immensely talented. They also requested her to explore different fields like dressing, skin care products, etc.

On the other hand, Shahid recently appeared in the final episode of a weekly comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai. His comic timing with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and others was praised by the audience.

