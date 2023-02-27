CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveShowsha Reel AwardsRRRHera Pheri 3Shehzada
Home » News » Movies » Watch: Shardul Thakur Dances His Heart Out To Zingaat At His SAngeet Ceremony
1-MIN READ

Watch: Shardul Thakur Dances His Heart Out To Zingaat At His SAngeet Ceremony

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 16:25 IST

Bengaluru, India

In the video, Shardul can be seen dancing to the Zingaat song from the film Dhadak.

In the video, Shardul can be seen dancing to the Zingaat song from the film Dhadak.

Shardul Thakur is the third Indian cricketer to get married this year after KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend and fiancee Mittali Parulkar. Reportedly, the 31-year-old will get married on February 27. Shardul is the third Indian cricketer, after KL Rahul and Axar Patel, to take the plunge this year.

Ahead of Shardul’s special day, pictures and videos from the wedding festivities are going viral on social media platforms.

Now a fan page of the Mumbai cricketer has shared a delightful video from Shardul’s Haldi ceremony. In the video, Shardul can be seen dancing to the Zingaat song from the film Dhadak.

Another fan page has shared a lovely picture from Shardul’s Haldi ceremony.

Reports suggest that Mittali Parulkar is an entrepreneur and runs a start-up called All The Bakes in Thane.

Shardul’s close friends and teammates were seen at his Big Fat Indian Wedding. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer, choreographer Dhanashree Verma and KKR team management member Abhishek Nayar were among the invitees. Shreyas has even shared a picture from one of the functions on Instagram. In the picture, Shreyas can be seen posing alongside Rohit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

Shardul’s current IPL franchise KKR has also shared a heartwarming video from Shardul’s Sangeet ceremony.

Shardul was acquired by KKR from Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the mini-auction in November 2022.

The wily Shardul is a huge asset in the Indian conditions. Besides, Shardul has emerged as a handy all-rounder as he has improved his batting tremendously. He is expected to play a significant role for Team India in limited-overs cricket. If Shardul maintains his fitness, he can even go on to play the ICC ODI World Cup later this year. Much will depend on his performance in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. cricket
  2. entertainment
  3. wedding
first published:February 27, 2023, 16:25 IST
last updated:February 27, 2023, 16:25 IST
Read More