Watch: Shashank Ketkar Raises Concern Over Potholes On Pune Roads

Shashank Ketkar has carved a niche in the Marathi entertainment industry with his acting chops. And, Shashank is among those doesn’t shy away from voicing his opinions about topics concerning society on social media. In a recent Reels shared on Instagram, Shashank opened up about the bad condition of Pune roads. The Aaron actor also highlighted some crucial points in the description. Shashank shared the video with the hashtag “#YeNahiChalega.”

In the caption of his post, Shashank Ketkar raised the issue of potholes on Pune roads. The 31 Divas star also clarified that he doesn’t intend to support or criticise anyone with his video. According to Shashank, these legitimate issues concern everyone. He also left a message for those responsible for the pathetic condition of the roads.

The 37-year-old actor pointed out that people can lose their loved ones due to accidents caused by pits on the roads. Shashank then added that people are duly responsible for using public facilities like transportation, roads, etc. with utmost care.

Shashank ended his extensive note by writing that people should join his movement “#YeNahiChalega.” According to the Soppa Nasta Kahi actor, if people see the roads in dilapidated condition, they should post a video about the same on social media. He also requested netizens to tag him and the right authorities responsible for maintaining those roads.

Shashank’s colleagues and family expressed their happiness about the efforts made by him in raising such pertinent issues. Actress Reena Madhukar agreed with Shashank’s concerns and wrote that the condition of roads is extremely worse. Actress Bhagyashree Limaye also extended her support to Shashank. A user narrated her horrifying experience in the comment section of his post. She shared how a child lost her life due to these potholes. Another user wrote that contractors should be punished severely if they use inferior materials for the construction of roads.

Besides raising awareness about such important issues, Shashank Ketkar also stays in limelight for his show Morambaa. He also has a Youtube channel called Indeed Candid. Shashank shares glimpses from his personal life on this channel.

