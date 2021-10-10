Shehnaaz Gill is back to work after the death of her Bigg Boss 13 mate Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on September 2. Shehnaaz shot for a promotional video with the team of Honsla Rakh, her upcoming Punjabi feature film opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. A comedy entertainer, it is set to release on October 15.

Shehnaaz was seen in her usual playful mood in a video shared on social media featuring her with Diljit. In the reels video, she wears a polka dot dress with big white collars. Fans can’t get over the fact how bubbly she looked in the clip. Netizens supported her as she finally resumed work after facing a difficult time post Sidharth’s sudden death.

Here’s how fans reacted to Shehnaaz’s new video.

Shehnaaz has been refraining from sharing anything on social media about Sidharth or her upcoming film Honsla Rakh. After Sidharth’s death, the media was abuzz with the poignant story that the late Balika Vadhu actor and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot in December this year. If these reports are to be believed, they were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding.

(With IANS inputs)

