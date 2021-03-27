Shehnaaz Gill Dances to 'Vilayati Sharaab' Dressed in Crop Top and Denims, Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Canada shooting for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh, along with Diljit Dosanjh. She took time out from her busy schedule to treat fans with a dance video on Darshan Rawal and Neeti Mohan’s track Vilayati Sharaab.

Shehnaaz dances carefree in the middle of the streets. She is dressed in a white crop top and denims and looks cute as she enjoys the ambience.

Honsla Rakh co-stars Sonam Bajwa and is set to hit the screens on October 15. Diljit and Sonam Bajwa have been popular as a pair in the dance track titled Tommy, which featured in the 2019 hit, Shadaa. Honsla Rakh also features Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal.

Diljit posted the first look of the film on Instagram some time ago. The poster features a sketched version of Diljit with a baby carrier and a smiling baby.

“This Dusshera#HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!! @sonambajwa @shehnaazgill@humblekids_ @thindmotionfilms #Storytimeproductions @amarjitsaron@thepawangill @onlyrakeshdhawan@bal_deo @sonalisingh#TeamDosanjh," he wrote alongside the poster.

Here are some pics and videos from the shoot location.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film has been written by Rakesh Dhawan.