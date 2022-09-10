Watch: Shehnaaz Gill Fans Upset Over Actress' 'Rude' Reply to Paparazzo

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill became a household name because of her participation in Bigg Boss Season 13. The actor won hearts across the nation in a very short period. She is once again making headlines due to a new video that has surfaced on the internet. Fans are upset with her attitude in the video.



The video was uploaded on Instagram on August 29. Since then, fans have constantly been trolling Shehnaaz for her attitude towards the paparazzi in the video. The person behind the camera asks, “How Shehnaaz was…

In a hurry, she replies, “I’m really busy right now…. If I would have said I am not okay… would you give me a pill?” This has led to a lot of criticism from her fans.

People have been calling her out for her “rude” behaviour towards the paparazzo for an innocuous question. People in the comments section have lambasted her for her attitude, saying she sounded very rude.

The video has more than 22 lakh views on Instagram and over 54.9k likes. Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Salman Khan in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The title announcement video of the movie was released 5 days ago on September 5 and the video has since accumulated more than 25 lakh views.

Fans are very excited about Shenaaaz’s big debut in Bollywood. Hence, it will be interesting to see how well she and the film perform at the box office. With more than 1.57 lakh likes on the video, the movie has already created a good amount of hype.



What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz’s video?

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here