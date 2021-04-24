Watch: Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Sexy Dance Moves As She Grooves on Selena Gomez's Song

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines for her quirky dancing videos on popular pop songs. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share another dancing reel on Selena Gomez’s song ‘Look At Her Now.’ In the video, Shehnaaz is dressed in a casual crop top with blue denim. The actor-singer has completed her look with earrings that read, “Boss”. While in her other videos, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up puts up a cute face, here she has flaunted her sexy dance moves. As soon as she uploaded the video, her fans showered her with praise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Earlier, Shehnaaz shared a Reel in which she can be seen grooving on Justin Bieber’s popular track ‘Peaches’. In the video, she is sporting wide-leg pants and a maroon top. She is also seen lip-syncing Justin Bieber’s Peaches featuring Daniel Caesar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is also set to make her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Honsla Rakh,’ which is an upcoming Punjabi-language romantic comedy film directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa, it marks the debut of Dosanjh as a producer.

