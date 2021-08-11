Watch: Shershaah Song Jai Hind Ki Senaa is Dipped in Patriotism

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Shershaah has been making headlines for a few weeks now. Ahead of its global premiere, the makers of the biographical war film have treated fans with a goosebumps-inducing track titled Jai Hind Ki Senaa. The heartfelt and fervid song is written by acclaimed lyricist Manoj Muntashir and rendered by Vikram Montrose. Vikram is known for composing the famous song, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the 2018 film Sanju.

The heart-thumping track has been unveiled right on time as it is the week of Independence Day, a time when the sentiment of freedom and patriotism runs high among all Indians. Jai Hind Ki Senaa aptly captures the spirit of India’s freedom fighters, who dedicate their lives for the country and are willing to go to any extent to protect the nation. Sidharth features in the video who, along with his comrades, reminds us to celebrate the real-life warriors for whom nothing surpasses the call of duty for the country.

Shershaah traces the life and journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra gained widespread recognition for his heroics during the Kargil War in 1999. His unflinching courage and indomitable spirit was instrumental in chasing the Pakistani soldiers out of Indian territory, ultimately winning India the Kargil conflict. The film has been titled so because Captain Batra was often referred to as ‘Sher Shah’ in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role of Captain Batra in the 2003 film LOC: Kargil.

The upcoming film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan marking his directorial debut in Bollywood. It is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, and Shabbir Boxwala and Himanshu Gandhi under Kaash Entertainment. The film will feature the protagonist in dual roles, who will also play Batra’s identical twin brother, Vishal. Kiara Advani, Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A Malhotra, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid and Raj Arjun will join the cast to play other important characters. Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting August 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here