Watch Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar Sing Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper's Shallow

Model Shibani Dandekar shared a glimpse of her home jam with partner Farhan Akhtar on social media. The couple sat down to sing a cover of a song they both love. In the clip posted on Instagram, we hear them croon Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the Oscar-nominated 2018 film A Star Is Born.

The rendition involves Farhan strumming his guitar while Shibani takes control of the keyboard.

These days, the 39-year-old TV presenter is spending lot of time with music and is treating fans and followers with her singing videos. The VJ recorded herself singing the song I Don’t Do Love Anymore from the first season of the web show Four More Shots Please.

While sharing the video, Shibani wrote, “Cover of one of my favourite tracks from the first season @4moreshotspls album written by the ever so talented @mikey_mccleary and originally singing by the fabulous @medhasahi... just learnt it so excuse the imperfections.”

Shibani was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please Season 2. She played the role of Sushmita, who was wife of Samir Kocchar’s character Shashank. The women-led franchise saw Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in the leads.

