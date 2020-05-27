MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar Sing Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper's Shallow

Watch Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar Sing Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper's Shallow

Shibani Dandekar shared a glimpse of her home jam with partner Farhan Akhtar on social media. The couple sat down to sing a cover of Shallow from the film A Star is Born.

Share this:

Model Shibani Dandekar shared a glimpse of her home jam with partner Farhan Akhtar on social media. The couple sat down to sing a cover of a song they both love. In the clip posted on Instagram, we hear them croon Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the Oscar-nominated 2018 film A Star Is Born.

The rendition involves Farhan strumming his guitar while Shibani takes control of the keyboard.

These days, the 39-year-old TV presenter is spending lot of time with music and is treating fans and followers with her singing videos. The VJ recorded herself singing the song I Don’t Do Love Anymore from the first season of the web show Four More Shots Please.

While sharing the video, Shibani wrote, “Cover of one of my favourite tracks from the first season @4moreshotspls album written by the ever so talented @mikey_mccleary and originally singing by the fabulous @medhasahi... just learnt it so excuse the imperfections.”

Shibani was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please Season 2. She played the role of Sushmita, who was wife of Samir Kocchar’s character Shashank. The women-led franchise saw Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in the leads.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading