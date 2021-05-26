Watch: Shilpa Shetty Makes Grand Comeback on Super Dancer 4, Shakes a Leg With Suniel Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has returned to Super Dancer Chapter 4 after taking a brief break from the show. The contestants put up a fine act expressing how much they missed the actress, who is one of the judges on the show. Actor Suniel Shetty also joined her as a special guest. Both Shilpa and Suniel share a very close friendship and are known for their camaraderie.

The upcoming episode will also honour Suniel Shetty where the contestants will perform on his blockbuster numbers from Bollywood films. Many pictures and videos from the upcoming episode have surfaced on social media in which the contestants are seen grooving to songs like Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai, Sandese Aate Hai, and Sheher Ki Ladki. One of the clips shows Shilpa and Suniel making a grand entry hand-in-hand and performing on their song Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Me. The duo will join the other two judges choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu.

On May 7, Shilpa announced that six of her family members, including husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan-Raj and daughter Samisha, tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement posted on her official Instagram page, the 45-year-old actor said her parents-in-law and her mother have also contracted the virus.

“The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice," Shetty said.

Besides her family, two members of the actor’s in-house staff also tested positive. Shetty said all the members of her family are “on the road to recovery", while she tested negative for the disease. “All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we’re grateful to the BMC and authorities for their prompt help & response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not… Still stay positive, mentally," she added.

