Watch: Shilpa Shetty Plucks Bottle Gourd for Cooking Meal in New Instagram Video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who was recently spotted by paparazzi, making her way to Alibaug for family vacation with son Viaan, daughter Samisha and mother Sunanda Shetty, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself, plucking bottle gourd for cooking meal. “Nothing ‘low key’ about my love for ‘Lauki’ 😂❤️,’she wrote in the caption with hashtags organic, farming, happiness and clean eating. The actress has sported a light blue dress.

Shilpa has recently wound up the shooting of Super Dancer 4 as a judge and is all set to be on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent.

Earlier in September, the actress’ husband Raj Kundra secured bail in porn films case after spending 60 days in jail. He and his associates have been accused of creating and publishing porn films through various apps. The porn case was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the pornographic content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused. In its supplementary charge sheet, the Mumbai Police have recorded Shilpa’s statement as one of the witnesses in the case.

