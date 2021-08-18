Shilpa Shetty Returns to Super Dancer 4 Sets Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest in Pornography Case; Watch Video

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested last month for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it through applications, the actress had maintained a pretty low profile on social media and had refrained from shooting her current projects. She was judging the dance reality show Super Dancer when this incident occurred. However, after staying away from the show for almost a month, Shilpa is back on the set.

On Wednesday afternoon, the actress was spotted stepping out of her vanity van to shoot for the show. She can be seen wearing a pink and blue saree, with flower designs imprinted on it as she walked from her van towards the studio. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, “#shilpashetty on the sets of #superdancer".

Filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor have been judging the show alongside Shilpa. During her absence, her place was filled by several celebrity guest judges including Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terence D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, Moushumi Chatterjee and Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra. A single bench of Justice S K Shinde directed the police to respond on August 25 to the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Kundra.

The FIR against Kundra was registered in October 2020 by the Mumbai police’s cybercrime cell for alleged broadcasting of nude erotic content on an OTT platform. Kundra in his plea submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case. He claimed there was not a single iota of evidence with the prosecution to connect the ‘Hotshot’ app with the offences alleged, as none of the actresses arraigned as accused in the case had raised any grievance.

