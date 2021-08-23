Watch: Shilpa Shetty Shares Yoga Video with Empowering Message

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a video on social media in which she shares the benefits of doing Yoga and is even seen performing various asanas herself in a routine that works out thighs, calves, ankles, arms, shoulder and back muscles.

Shilpa captioned her post, “Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life." Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering Virbhadrasana, Malasana and the dynamic hip opening flow. The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine.

While the Virbhadrasana helps strengthen and stretch the thighs, calves, ankles, arms, shoulder, & back muscles; it also improves body posture, focus, balance, stability, and is great for circulation & respiration. On the other hand, Malasana opens your hips & groin, stretches your ankles, hamstrings, back, and neck. It also helps improve digestion and improves posture. Concluding the routine with the dynamic hip opener strengthens and stretches hip flexors and reduces tightness in your lower back & hip region. Playing the Atharvaveda: Shanti Sukta or the chant for peace makes it a complete package for the mind, body, and soul. Start slow and gradually move from one asana to the next. Time to prove, “Yoga se hi hoga (sic).”

Shilpa’s husband is embroiled in a controversy related to alleged creation and publication of porn films through various apps. Following Raj’s arrest, Shilpa also skipped shoot for Super Dancer 4 for three weeks. She has now returned on the show during the weekend episodes.

