Watch: Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan is Winning Hearts on Internet With His Dance Moves

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fine dancer and a yoga enthusiast. However, a recent video shared by her husband Raj Kundra is proof that their son Viaan Raj Kundra is clearly following in her footsteps when it comes to dancing. In the behind-the-scenes video, one can see Shilpa recording a dance number. Interestingly, while she is at it, Viaan is following her actions from a distance.

The clip has been recorded in the living room of the Kundra house. The little fellow is clad in a pair of shorts and a t-shirt. He is also wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus. Shilpa, on the other hand, is wearing a stylish white outfit.

The mother and son duo is grooving to the tunes of Kar Har Maidaan Fateh. The song was a part of the movie titled Sanju. The popular number was voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh, while the lyrics have been penned by Shekhar Astitwa. In the movie, the song has been picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Manisha Koirala.

Shamita Shetty has dropped a bunch of hearts in the comments section. A person who seemed to be impressed by Viaan’s moves wrote, “His love for Dance and with the dedication he performs is Adorable." Another netizen opined that the nine-year-old is talented like his parents.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in 2009 and were blessed with Viaan in 2012. The couplewelcomed their daughter Samisha last yearthrough surrogacy. Both Raj and Shilpa are hands-on parents and are often seen sharing priceless moments with their children.

