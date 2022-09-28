Watch: Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Passion and Love' Navratri Selfie in Red

Navratri celebrations have swooped over the tinsel town. Celebrities are getting all-decked up to enjoy the auspicious festival in their unique way. Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is also no exception to the rule. The actress who often shares updates of her professional and personal life on social media for her fans has recently given a sneak peek of her Navratri attire.

Shraddha perfectly captured the true essence of Navratri by dropping a selfie on the photo-sharing application, celebrating the festival with “love and passion.”

The Baaghi actress was dressed in a pretty scarlet-red, ribbed T-shirt as she clicked an adorable selfie in a car. She chose to sport subtle makeup, flaunting her flawless skin. Shraddha left her tresses open and flashed her beautiful smile for the snap.

“Navratri Day two. Red. Passion and Love,” she captioned her selfie and hashtagged it with 9Ratri9Rang. Since Navratri is celebrated to honour the power of Goddess Durga, Shraddha very aptly chose to don the colour red as the hue symbolizes power.

Besides blessing our eyes with her glamorous photoshoots, and exotic travel vacations, Shraddha seems to be a spiritual person at heart. Earlier she dropped a few glimpses on her Instagram space celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

The daughter of Bollywood’s greatest villain, Shakti Kapoor was captured sporting an all-smile face as she brought the idol of Ganpati Bappa home. An avid foodie, she later treated herself to a plate of modaks, considered to be a staple dessert during Ganeshotsav.

Check out the pictures here:



On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 which marked her second collaboration with actor Tiger Shroff. Currently, she has quite a few films lined up in her kitty.

Shraddha has been roped in for Luv Ranjan’s soon-to-be-titled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film shot extensively in the foreign locations of Mumbai, Mauritius, and Spain is touted to be a romantic comedy. It is slated to hit the theatres next year on March 8.

Apart from that, the actress is also a part of a fantasy film based on the myths of Naagins, helmed by director Nikhil Dwivedi. In addition, as per reports from entertainment portal Pinkvilla, she is cast opposite actor Karthik Aaryan in a remake of the 1998 film Tezaab.

