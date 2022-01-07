Watch: Shreyas Talpade Surprises Co-Star Prarthana Behere On Her Birthday

Marathi serial Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath actress Prarthana Behere turned a year older on January 5. She celebrated her 39th birthday, on Wednesday, and received many gifts from her family and friends. She also received a surprise gift from serial’s lead actor Shreyas Talpade. She was all in smiles after receiving the gift from him on the sets of the show.

Prarthana has also posted a video on Instagram wherein Shreyas is seen gifting a few expensive goodies to her and singing happy birthday in the most hilarious way.

Sharing the video, Prarthana said that she is overwhelmed by the love and warmth shown by her co-actor Shreyas. She also said that he made her day special by giving such a surprise on the set.

Watch video:

In the video, Shreyas is seen hugging and extending birthday wishes to Prarthana. He is seen addressing her by reel name Neha. Her fans also wished her happy birthday in the comment section. They wished her all the success in the coming years.

In Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Prarthana is essaying the character of a single mother named Neha, who wants to spend her life with a middle-class man. Shreyas is playing the role of Yash, a businessman who loves Neha unconditionally and hides his real identity. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is airing on Zee Marathi. It was premiered on August 23, 2021.

The serial has become a hit among the Marathi TV audience with twists and turns in the storyline.

Prarthana came into the limelight with the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta while starring with Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput. She also acted in a Marathi movie Mitwaa released in 2015. In the film, directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi, she shared screen space with Swapnil Joshi and Sonalee Kulkarni.

