Watch: Shweta Tiwari Gets Those Washboard Abs Through This Intense Workout

Shweta Tiwari continues to entertain her fans and audience through the versatile roles that she plays on screen. To perform those roles, the actress makes sure that she keeps herself fit. In a recent post, Shweta flaunted her washboard abs as she dressed in a pantsuit with a crop top underneath. Now, we know the secret to her fit and fine body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Shweta’s fan page recently shared a video where the actress is seen performing some intense core strengthening exercises. In the video, Shweta is using her arm and shoulder strength to keep her body steady and engages her core muscles to lift her legs. This exercise may look easy but one has to hit the gym to understand its intensity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari Fan Club❤️ (@shwetatiwari_fanclub2021)

In another Instagram post, shared by fitness trainer Sahil Rasheed on Thursday, Shweta can be seen lifting a heavy weight ball. Captioning the post, Sahil praised Shweta and called her courageous, dedicated, furious, diligent, and an inspiration. The throwback video capturing the explosive session Shweta had in the gym has impressed many fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Rasheed (@sahilrasheed)

The actress was last seen in Mere Dad ki Dulhan which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The series also starred Varun Badola, Fahmaan Khan and Anjali Tatrari. The show traced the journey of a single father and how his daughter wishes to get him a partner.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here