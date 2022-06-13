Watch: Siddharth Jadhav’s Daughter Swara Mimics Her Father

Siddharth Jadhav is a well-known face of the Marathi cinema and needs no introduction. Recently, Siddharth was in Dubai for a vacation and his daughters Swara and Ira accompanied him. It was a fun-filled trip and now, Siddharth Jadhav has shared a video of his daughters and the showstopper of the clip is his elder daughter Swara.

In the clip, Siddharth Jadhav has informed his fans that he is in Dubai for a trip. Siddharth called his elder daughter Swara, junior Siddharth Jadhav.

Siddharth Jadhav’s caption read, “Chota Siddharth Jadhav with Motha Siddharth Jadhav.” The video has more than five thousand likes and fans have filled the comment section with praise.

Check out the clip here:

Siddharth jadhav on Instagram: “छोटा सिद्धार्थ जाधव with मोठा सिद्धार्थ जाधव… #बापलेकीचीमज्जा in #dubai🇦🇪 व्हाया ##abudhabi #swarajadhav #irajadhav #आपलासिध्दू…”

On June 6, Siddharth Jadhav celebrated his younger daughter Ira Jadhav’s birthday and shared sweet photos. His birthday note read, “Happy birthday, Ira…I love you so much. God bless you always…” The birthday celebration took place in Dubai.

Check out the post here:

Siddharth jadhav on Instagram: “Happy birthday ira… I lv uuuuu soo ooooo much.. god bless u alwyss… #बापलेकीचीमज्जा in #dubai🇦🇪 व्हाया ##abudhabi #swarajadhav…”

On the work front, Siddharth Jadhav was last seen in the Bollywood film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was directed by Prabhudeva. In an interview with Times Of India, Siddharth Jadhav had talked about working with Prabhudeva and said, “Prabhudeva is a dream to work with. I had a poster of Prabhudeva’s ‘Humse Hai Muqabala’ which was designed on my school bag. So, I never thought that by any chance I will get an opportunity to work with Prabhudeva sir.”

In Marathi cinema, on the work front, Siddharth Jadhav was last seen in the comedy-drama Lochya Zaala Re. It also starred Ankush Chaudhari, Vaidehi Parashurami and Sayaji Shinde in key roles.

