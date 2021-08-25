Watch: Sidharth Malhotra Recites Heart-warming Poem for ‘Shershaah’ Vikram Batra

“Shershaah" has turned out to be a game-changer for actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Marjaavaan in 2019. Based on the real-life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid his life during the Kargil War in 1999, has received rave reviews from critics as well as the audiences. Sidharth has been widely praised for his portrayal of the war hero in the movie which premiered digitally on August 12.

Now, the actor has dedicated a poem to Vikram Batra, who was codenamed “Shershaah" during the Kargil operation. Titled “Shershaah ki veer daastaan”, Sidharth recites the story of the late Captain Batra, known for his fun-loving nature and desire to serve his country.

“Khil-khilati hansi, chehra hamesha khushaal. Sochta tha, fauj me bharti hokar is mitti ke liye kuch karunga,” Sidharth’s poem aptly describes the life of Vikram Batra. The video was shared by Amazon Prime Video on Instagram.

“The selfless sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) AKA Shershaah during The Kargil War of 1999 can never be forgotten. His bravery and courage have continued to inspire our entire nation for the last 22 years,” the streaming platform said in the caption.

Captain Batra was killed on July 7, 1999, during the Kargil war when he was leading his team to reclaim point 4875, a strategically important peak. He was posthumously awarded India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra. His father received the honour on August 15, 1999, on his son’s behalf.

Besides Sidharth, the film stars Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, who remained unmarried for life after the death of Vikram Batra. Shiv Pandit and Nikitin Dheer also play pivotal roles in the movie. Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Vardhan, and Karan Johar is one of the producers.

