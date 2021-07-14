Watch: Sonam Kapoor Turns Emotional Seeing Dad Anil Kapoor as She Returns from Abroad

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who was in London with her husband Anand Ahuja during the Covid spread, recently landed in Mumbai and was greeted and received by her father Anil Kapoor at the airport. She turned emotional on meeting her dad after almost a year. The video of the daughter and father is winning hearts on social media.

Meanwhile, some netizens also quizzed Sonam’s outfit choice and wondered if she was pregnant with her first child. She and Anand tied the knot in 2018.

One of the social media user commented on the pictures of Sonam, “Is she pregnant?” Another netizen wrote, “Looks like she is pregnant”. On the other hand, one of them supported her and wrote, “She is meeting her family after a long time atleast respect that…unfair to see such weird comments seriously,” reported ETimes.

On the work front, Sonam has wrapped up filming for Sujoy Ghosh produced thriller film Blind in February. She will be seen in the role of a visually-handicapped person.

The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that released in 2011.

Meanwhile, Sonam has also expressed her support to the Film Heritage Foundation, and the work the organisation has been doing to preserve timeless classics.

(With IANS inputs)

