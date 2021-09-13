Watch: Sonu Sood Does Pull-ups in Intense Workout Video

Besides being an actor andhumanitarian who runs a charity organisation, Sonu Sood also happens to be a dedicated physical fitness enthusiast. The 48-year-old actor shared his morning fitness routine with his fans on Monday as he posted a video on Instagram Reels. Sood was seen performing some intense pull-ups in the gym on Monday morning as he worked on his biceps and chest muscles. The actor was seen in a printed black and white sleeveless vest and black shorts as he smoothly and consistently lifted himself up with the help of iron handles.The actor mentioned in the caption how the video defined his mornings.

With his muscular and fit physique, Sood continues to prove that he is dedicated towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In an earlier Instagram post shared on September 4, Sood was seen performing an extreme workout exercise. The actor was seen leaning against the wall in an upside down position. With his hands holding weights by their handles, Sood gained some sturdy foundation. As he positioned himself against the wall, Sood brought his legs towards the ground, without bending them.

This hardcore workout showcased Sood’s arm and core strength, which is definitely a force to be reckoned with. As he shared the video on his social media handle, Sood also issued a warning and wrote, “This stunt is dangerous. Kindly don’t attempt without proper training.”

With over 4,147,997 views, the video certainly gained traction among Sood’s fans and followers. Actress Preity Zinta also expressed her surprise as she commented, “Omg (oh my God).” Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder joked as she commented, “You are capable of lifting both hands up too.” Actor Suneil Shetty also posted a series of laughing and raising hands emoticons as he watched the video shared by Sood.

