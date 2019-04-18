SPONSORED BY
Watch Sophie Turner Struggle with her New-Found Powers in X-Men: Dark Phoenix Final Trailer

Directed by Simon Kinberg, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is slated to release on June 7.

Updated:April 18, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Sophie Turner on the poster of Dark Phoenix. (Image: Instagram/Sophie Turner)
20th Century Fox has released the final trailer of Dark Phoenix, its much-anticipated and hopefully the last film in the X-Men franchise.

The 2-minute trailer shows Jean Grey—played by Sophie Turner, who you know best as Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones—come to terms with her new-found powers that she acquires after a freak accident in the outer space during a rescue mission.

Grey returns home, realising that she’s been greatly transformed and now has powers that she’ll have to learn to control and put to good use. While the X Men try to save her and help her contain her tremendous powers, Magneto, who considers her as a threat, wants to kill her.

Turner is luminous as the troubled mutant Grey, trying to deal with her becoming Phoenix—a being of pure thought and uncontainable powers. “When I lose control, bad things happen,” she says in one of the most defining moments of the trailer, but “it feels good,” she unapologetically adds. The film—the twelfth instalment in the X-Men series—is arguably the biggest thing to have happened to Turner since Game of Thrones.

Also starring  James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain in pivotal roles, the film is an adaptation of Marvel’s Dark Phoenix story arc, which was first published in the 1980s.

Written and directed by Simon Kinberg, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is slated to release on June 7.



