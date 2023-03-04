Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu has become a blockbuster hit with more than Rs 300-crore box office collection. The film has gained an enormous amount of love and support from the fans. Be it any age group, Varisu’s action and romantic sequences have won people’s hearts. A recent viral video is proof of the same.

The video clip, which has surfaced on Twitter, seems to be shot at a college convocation ceremony. A boy comes on the stage to receive his degree from the professors. What follows next is surprising. After receiving the degree, he enacted a sequence from Varisu — by giving a flying kiss to the audience. The professors were left shocked and the entire audience started hooting in response. The video was shared by a fan page of Thalapathy Vijay with the caption, “Fanboy.”

Varisu is Vijay’s second Rs 300 crore grosser, and it’s on track to become his highest-earning film. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial has been produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The film, made in both Tamil and Telugu languages, set a new record in box office collections in Tamil Nadu. The Telugu version ended up being Vijay’s highest-grossing film in Telugu states. Varisu also performed well in Karnataka, Kerala, and northern states.

Despite the intense competition with Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu, the film also did well abroad.

It was a novelty for the audience and fans to witness Vijay in a sophisticated role in this family entertainer. Vamshi Paidipally made sure Varisu had enough elements to impress Vijay’s admirers. According to trade reports, Varisu was going housefull over its fourth weekend in several centres.

Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled Leo. To announce the name of his films, Lokesh made a promotional video. After Master, Vijay and Lokesh reunite in this film. The movie, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Trisha, and Priya Anand, is anticipated to be another gangster movie with lots of action scenes. Musician Anirudh Ravichander is also onboard.

