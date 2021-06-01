Watch: Suhana Khan Makes 'Peaches' Video with Classmate

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was recently spotted indulging in some musical shenanigans along with her friend in New York.

The star kid’s fan page on Instagram shared a video on Monday in which she could be seen lip-syncing to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s recent hit song Peaches. In the video, Suhana is seen in open hair with black full sleeves shrug paired with an orange top. She was seen grooving to Justin’s recent hit single from his latest album Justice in what looked like a classroom along with her friend. Suhana is enrolled at New York University’s film and acting course.

The video gave Suhana’s fans a glimpse of her regular college-going life as she loosened up to the peppy beats of recent trending song.

The video has been viewed over 38k times on Instagram since it was shared.

Last month, Suhana celebrated her 21st birthday in New York. The star kid was seen all dressed up in pastel green shade dress as she posed for the camera from her New York apartment. Suhana’s friends and followers from Bollywood and elsewhere made sure to shower her with compliments in the comments section. Actress Ananya Pandey dubbed Suhana’s look as Tinkerbell, the magical creature or pixie.

While Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavna Panday also made sure they left a heart emoji on Suhana’s post.https://www.instagram.com/p/CPM9T4LHN9F/?utm_medium=copy_link

Last week, on the occasion of her younger brother AbRam’s birthday, Suhana also shared an endearing video on her Instagram Story. In the throwback video, Suhana is seen recording the video in selfie mode as she calls her younger brother. Wearing red swimming trunks, AbRam emerges from the swimming pool and looks into the camera. Suhana is seen asking AbRam for a kiss on the cheek, and the adorable toddler obliges.

