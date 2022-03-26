Watch: Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta's Madhavi Nimkar Prepares For her Dance Performance

The Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2022 will be broadcast on April 3 at 7 pm on Star Pravah. And now that this news is out, the fans are excited and curious to know if their favourite actors will grace the stage and give a special performance.

A short clip of actor Madhavi Nimkar, who plays the role of Shalini on the popular Marathi TV show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, has been doing rounds on the internet. The video, shared by Star Parvah on its Instagram handle, shows the actor in the dance studio preparing for her performance. The video has Sonu Kakkar’s song Naad Karayach Nahi playing in the background.

The caption of the post reads, “Preparation started …Congregation .. !! There is a ceremony at your house, definitely come ..! Ceremony of Maharashtra …’ Star Pravah Parivar Award Ceremony 2022′ Sunday 3rd April evening. 7:00 p.m. On Star Stream …”

Fans have been waiting eagerly to see the actor perform on a special day. One of the Insta users wrote, “Fabulous Shalini," another said, “So excited 1no Shalini Tai.” Many others flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis.

Earlier, speaking about the upcoming event Shalini said, “We are very much looking forward to this event."

Apart from Madhavi Nimkar, actors of other shows associated with Star Parvah are also seen working hard on their performances. The regular viewers of the shows on the Star Pravah channel will get to see more than one great performance.

