Watch: Sunny Deol Camps with Father Dharmendra at a Height of 9000 Feet

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a video featuring him with his father Dharmendra. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen seated inside a tent at a height of 9000 feet. Dharmendra can be heard saying, “Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (God) blessing and your good wishes.” Sunny captioned it, “Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson.”

Read: Gadar Sequel with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel All Set to Go on the Floors

Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeita Deol are Dharmendra’s children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra later married actor Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Both Vijeta and Ajeita opted to stay away from the limelight. They are both settled in the USA. On the other hand, Esha is also an actor.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Dussehra, Sunny had confirmed Gadar 2, a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). The film, helmed by Amil Sharma, will mark the onscreen reunion of Sunny and Ameesha Patel. The film will hit theatres in 2022.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Blank (2019) helmed by Behzad Khambata. He also directed his son Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas the same year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.