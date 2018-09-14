English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch Sunny Leone Move into New Mumbai Home with Husband on Ganesh Chaturthi
Sunny Leone moved into her new home this Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's how it looks from inside.
Sunny Leone shooting an ad commercial for Dholpur Fresh's Desi Ghee. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Bollywood came out in full force to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday. Several actors, including Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt were snapped celebrating the joyous occasion.
Though many celebs went to pandals and brought Ganesha idols home, Sunny Leone marked the festival in a unique way. The 37-year-old chose the auspicious day to move into her new house in Mumbai with her husband Daniel Weber.
She announced the news on Instagram by posting a video of Daniel carrying her inside the house in his arms as she shoots their first steps together in their new abode.
In the video, Sunny is wearing a soft pink tee, specs and a pony tail. Daniel, meanwhile, is sporting a military green ganjee and baseball cap.
“I don’t know all the rules...customs...or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @dirrty99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!,” she captioned it.
In the shot clip, Sunny also gives us a quick glimpse of how her new home looks from inside. Mostly empty, it is spacious, well-lit and airy.
Watch the video here:
In my 2017, Sunny gifted herself what she calls a “small little country style home” on her 36th birthday. Spread across one-acre land, the sprawling Sherman Oaks bungalow is only 30-minute away from Beverly Hills, and is a five-minute drive from spot where the iconic Hollywood sign is placed.
On the professional front, Sunny is presently busy shooting her autobiographical web show Karenjit Kaur.
Though many celebs went to pandals and brought Ganesha idols home, Sunny Leone marked the festival in a unique way. The 37-year-old chose the auspicious day to move into her new house in Mumbai with her husband Daniel Weber.
She announced the news on Instagram by posting a video of Daniel carrying her inside the house in his arms as she shoots their first steps together in their new abode.
In the video, Sunny is wearing a soft pink tee, specs and a pony tail. Daniel, meanwhile, is sporting a military green ganjee and baseball cap.
“I don’t know all the rules...customs...or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @dirrty99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!,” she captioned it.
In the shot clip, Sunny also gives us a quick glimpse of how her new home looks from inside. Mostly empty, it is spacious, well-lit and airy.
Watch the video here:
In my 2017, Sunny gifted herself what she calls a “small little country style home” on her 36th birthday. Spread across one-acre land, the sprawling Sherman Oaks bungalow is only 30-minute away from Beverly Hills, and is a five-minute drive from spot where the iconic Hollywood sign is placed.
Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city :) @DanielWeber99 @yofrankay Angie and our broker Spenser! pic.twitter.com/ruzI7X1j5A— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 17, 2017
On the professional front, Sunny is presently busy shooting her autobiographical web show Karenjit Kaur.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...