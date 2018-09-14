GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Watch Sunny Leone Move into New Mumbai Home with Husband on Ganesh Chaturthi

Sunny Leone moved into her new home this Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's how it looks from inside.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 9:34 AM IST
Sunny Leone shooting an ad commercial for Dholpur Fresh's Desi Ghee. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood came out in full force to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday. Several actors, including Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt were snapped celebrating the joyous occasion.

Though many celebs went to pandals and brought Ganesha idols home, Sunny Leone marked the festival in a unique way. The 37-year-old chose the auspicious day to move into her new house in Mumbai with her husband Daniel Weber.

She announced the news on Instagram by posting a video of Daniel carrying her inside the house in his arms as she shoots their first steps together in their new abode.

In the video, Sunny is wearing a soft pink tee, specs and a pony tail. Daniel, meanwhile, is sporting a military green ganjee and baseball cap.

“I don’t know all the rules...customs...or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @dirrty99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!,” she captioned it.

In the shot clip, Sunny also gives us a quick glimpse of how her new home looks from inside. Mostly empty, it is spacious, well-lit and airy.

Watch the video here:



In my 2017, Sunny gifted herself what she calls a “small little country style home” on her 36th birthday. Spread across one-acre land, the sprawling Sherman Oaks bungalow is only 30-minute away from Beverly Hills, and is a five-minute drive from spot where the iconic Hollywood sign is placed.




On the professional front, Sunny is presently busy shooting her autobiographical web show Karenjit Kaur.
