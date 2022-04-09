Watch: Sunny Leone Tries to Scare Manchu Vishnu, Fails, Calls it 'Epic' Failure

Sunny Leone has shared on Instagram a funny video in which the adult star-turned-actor is sharing a fun moment with co-star Manchu Vishnu. Seems like her inspiration for this prank is the hit Netflix series Money Heist. She is wearing the signature mask.

Sunny Leone makes a “shhh" gesture as she hides behind a wall, while we see Vishnu Manchu walking towards the camera from the other side. Moments later, Sunny Leone makes a surprise entry and tries to scare him. But Vishnu Manchu appears normal. But when Sunny Leone removes her mask, the actor screams his heart out and runs away.

Sunny Leone posted this video on Instagram. The video went viral shortly after. Along with the video, Sunny Leone writes, “And again epic fail for me". She also added laughing emojis. She used the hashtag #shootlife. Comments started pouring the moment the video was posted. The video has 6.3 million views.

Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Gaali Nageswararao opposite Vishnu Manchu. Besides them, Payal Rajput will also be seen in this movie. The movie is directed by Eeshaan Surya, while Dr Manchu Mohan Babu is presenting the film under the banner of Ava Entertainment.

Sunny Leone will play the role of Renuka. Famous writer Kona Venkat is giving the screenplay for the film. The shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad.

Along with this, Sunny Leone is also a part of the Tamil movie Oh My Ghost. Earlier, this week, her first look poster was dropped on social media.

Sunny uploaded it on Instagram. And wrote a caption, “Every queen has a history But she is a queen of mystery So happy to unveil the first look of #OhMyGhost."

