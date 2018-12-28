Watch Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan Dance Together at His Birthday Bash

Best wishes have been pouring in for Salman Khan, who turned 53 on Thursday.The superstar celebrated his big day with his family and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. Several actors, including Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Jacqueline Fernandes, Mouni Roy, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover and Vatsal Sheth attended the bash.Sharing a video of them dancing together during the party, Sushmita wrote a heartfelt birthday post for the Dabangg actor. “Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...WE DANCE” The journey from falling in love with #Prem on screen in Maine Pyar Kiya #1989to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya #2005 ❤what a destined journey indeed!!! Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating ‘Being Human’ Have a blessed year @beingsalmankhan ❤Know that I will ALWAYS love you!!! #friendforlife#happybirthday #duggadugga ❤mmuuuaaah!!!”Notably, the two actors have worked together in several films, including Biwi No. 1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia.On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 12 and his upcoming film Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu in important roles.Speculations are rife that in Bharat—a Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father—Salman will be seen in five different looks spanning across 60 years.Meanwhile, Sushmita is yet to announce her next project.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.