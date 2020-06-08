Watch Sushmita Sen Shake a Leg to Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Marey During Shoot

Sushmita Sen’s upcoming web show Aarya has become the talk of the town since its trailer released on June 5. Last night, the former Miss Universe shared a BTS video from the sets of Aarya on Instagram.

In the clip, Sushmita can be seen grooving in a joyful mood with her crew on the song Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s movie Simmba. As revealed by the actress, the video was captured in Rajasthan during the shoot. The Main Hoon Na actress completed dubbing for the show from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The post was captioned, “Introducing #cocreator #codirector #aarya @sandeipm a fabulous director, who made the whole unit dance around the whole day...then we made him dance after pack up!!! And boy, can he dance!! (The one with the cap) The sheer energy of the making of #Aarya remains special in so many ways!!(sic.)”

The web series will mark Sushmita’s return to the screen after a decade. She was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s 2010 comedy No Problem starring Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Aarya is an official adaptation of a Dutch crime-drama Penoza and traces the clash in familial relationships damaged with betrayal and treachery.

Sushmita plays the titular role and is a woman who is ready to go to any length to save her family. She plays the wife of Chandrachur Singh’s character who is involved in the narcotics business.

Other actors playing pivotal roles in Aarya are Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Manish Chaudhary, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Ankur Bhatia and Sugandha Garg.

Speaking about her role, the Biwi No. 1 actress told news agency IANS, “It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible story.”

The show is created by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani and is slated to stream June 19 onwards on an OTT platform.

