Watch: Sushmita Sen’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Younger Daughter Alisah is All Things Love

Happy birthday, Alisah! Sushmita Sen’s younger daughter turned 12 years old on Saturday. To celebrate the little girl’s birthday, Sushmita did the most adorable thing. The actress shared a 2-minute-long video on her Instagram profile documenting Alisah’s life till now. The video is a collage of photographs from the time Alisah came in Sushmita’s life, to her growing up. In one of the pictures, a pint-sized Alisah can be seen lying down on the bed while momma Sushmita stares at her in admiration.

Some of the pictures feature Sushmita’s family members. Renee, the actress’ elder daughter can be seen having the most fun with her sister. In the later part of the video, Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl also can be seen smiling the widest in the selfies with Alisah. The birthday girl loves dancing and swimming – so Sushmita also added pictures of her daughter engrossed in her hobbies, in the video. Sushmita accompanied the video with a long adorable note reflecting the kind of unconditional love she holds for Alisah. Referring to her as God’s most precious gift, she thanked Alisah for bringing joy to every passing moment with more kindness and compassion. She also added a note for Renee, saying that today she completed 12 years of the exhilarating journey of being the elder sister. “May God bless you with divine abundance…May you always be nurtured in love,” read an excerpt of her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Alisah’s elder sister Renee also shared some throwback family pictures on the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah frequently feature on her Instagram profile. A few weeks ago, the actress gave us a glimpse of their mother-daughter hairdressing sessions. In the picture, Sushmita can be seen cutting Alisah’s hair while she meditates to keep herself calm. Sushmita has been her daughter’s personal hairdresser since she was just 3 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita, former Miss Universe and star of films such as Main Hoon Na, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Biwi No 1 and Hindustan Ki Kasam among others, adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. She was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar web-series Aarya where she played the titular role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here