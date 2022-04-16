Watch: Swapnil Joshi Poses For A Selfie With Housewives By Standing On A Chair

Actor Swapnil Joshi is a known face in the Marathi film and television industry. He has a huge fan following and his gesture for his fans at a recent event is being appreciated by all. In a video shared by ZeeMarathiofficial on Instagram Swapnil is seen posing for a selfie standing on a plastic chair surrounded by his female fans.

Swapnil recently attended an event and at the event his female fans, mostly the housewives, asked for a selfie. The actor immediately agreed. Due to the large gathering it was not possible to take selfies individually. So he stood on a plastic chair and took a housewife’s mobile in his hand. He raised his hand and took a selfie with a group of housewives. He allowed other women also to take selfies with him.

A video of this is going viral on social media. Swapnil’s love for his fans is being appreciated by all. The video garnered more than 28 thousand likes on Instagram. One of the users commented, “Nice I liked it.” Another commented, “Very beautiful and very nice sir. Love you so much.”

Advertisement

The event was organised for the show Home Minister. The program is airing since April 11 on Zee Marathi. At the event Aadesh Bandekar was honouring the winners of the game by giving paithani saree to them.

Swapnil Joshi is currently working in the new season of Tu Tevha Tashi. The female lead in the series is played by Shilpa. The story revolves around the unspoken first love of the lead characters.

He made his debut as a child actor in the Ramanand Sagar show Uttar Ramayan. Some of his hit television serials are Krishna, Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta. He also featured in films like Duniyadari and Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai as the lead actor. The versatile actor has done many comedy shows like Comedy Circus and Papad Pol – Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.