Watch: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Goes Swimming in a Lake in Bikini

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing the character of Sonalika ‘Sonu’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram to share a video of herself swimming in a small lake wearing a bikini. “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle," she captioned it.

She also posted a picture cuddling her fury friend, a cute little beagle in the forest. “We see the sky changing, reminds us of our changing," she wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Nidhi played the character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Jheel Mehta left the show to concentrate on her studies. The former played the role for seven years before quitting it for the same reason as Jheel. After Nidhi, Palak Sidhwani stepped into her shoes and is now seen playing the character of Sonu.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running successfully since 2008. Many actors have been replaced over the years but it is still ruling the TRP charts.

