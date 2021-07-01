CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Sonu' Nidhi Bhanushali Does Underwater Yoga
Watch: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Sonu' Nidhi Bhanushali Does Underwater Yoga

Nidhi Bhanushali

In her latest social media post, Nidhi Bhanushali does underwater yoga. Take a look.

Television actor Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, loves to travel and her social media feed is proof of that. She and her beagle dog enjoy spending time at the beaches and isolated locations and many images and videos from her travel diaries keep going viral on social media. In the latest post, she does underwater yoga.

Earlier, Nidhi aka Sonu Bhide had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor, who is pursuing BA from a Mumbai college, said that she wanted to devote her time to studies.

Nidhi had replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012. Nidhi made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and had been part of the show for more than 6 years. However, she had to leave to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. In the show too, it was shown that Sonu left India for higher studies and she will be back in Gokuldham Society. Currently, Palak Sindhwani is playing Sonu in the comedy show that will complete 13 years since release later this month.

first published:July 01, 2021, 08:58 IST