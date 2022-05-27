Watch: Tamil Actor-Host Archana Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Daughter

Archana Chandoke is a well-known face in both the Tamil television and film industry. She broke into the TV circuit with hit shows like Comedy Time, Namma Veetu Kalyanam and Celebrity kitchen on leading channels like Sun TV and Vijay TV.

From getting a chance to interview Superstar Rajnikanth to appearing on Bigg Boss 4, Archana has many milestones to her name. She also started a YouTube channel named Wow Life during the pandemic induced lockdown, which she continues to run along with her daughter Zaara.

The content on her channel is varied — from home and kitchen tours to talking about period cramps and how to overcome them. The most recent video Archana has uploaded on her channel is of the birthday celebrations of her daughter Zaara.

Zaara turned 15 recently and the entire celebrations of the day have been documented in a video. Archana has arranged a surprise party for Zaara that she has no clue about and the video shows various events throughout the da. From Zaara discussing her make up for the day and cutting the cake to enjoying in a swimming pool, a game of snooker and dining along with friends, the video shows everything. The video had around 14,000 likes and was full of comments wishing Zaara a happy 15th and about how beautiful the celebrations were.

The mother-daughter duo received a lot of love for the birthday video. However, one of their recent content also attracted trolls who abused them. Archana and Zaara caused controversy by posting a bathroom tour video, which did not go down well with a section of viewers.

The actor and her daughter were subjected to a lot of abuse and hate comments. Archana chose not to stay silent and said that YouTube’s community guidelines do not allow for the propagation of hate.

