Watch: Tamil Superstar Ajith’s Funny Video From His Bike Trip to Ladakh

Tamil superstar Ajith’s love for bikes is known to all in the industry. Currently, the actor made headlines for his bike trips. But, recently a video of Ajith from his recent bike trip to Ladakha has gone viral on social media. In the video, the youths from Coimbatore say that they had been searching for Ajith in Ladakh for three days. On hearing this, Ajith said, “Have you been searching for me?” He asks sarcastically, “Am I a thief or killer?”

Later, the youths tell the actor the details of their journey and Ajith listens to it patiently. Now the video has gone viral on social media and Ajith’s fans can’t stop reacting. The video has been tweeted by one of Ajith’s fans pages called AK Fans Community. “Old Video of AK Unmasking, Now With The Voice Of Ajith Kumar Sir. Man AK61.” Seeing the video many of his fans shared laughing emojis in the comments section.

The actor is currently enjoying his bike trip to the fullest. He recently visited Ladakh on his bike and shared photos from his journey. The Valimai actor’s manager also tweeted his extensive road trip across India.

On the work front, Ajith is fully geared up for his upcoming movie AK61. The 80 percent shooting of the movie has been completed. Ajith and the team will be going to Thailand for the remaining schedule of the movie. The shooting is expected to be completed by next month.

Ajith’s AK 61 is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. This project marks the third consecutive collaboration of Ajith with H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio had come together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The movie stars Manju Warrier as the female lead.

Talking of the technical crew of the heist thriller, Nirav Shah is handling the camera, Ghibran will be composing the music for the film, and the stunts are being choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

After completing the H Vinoth directorial, Ajith will next collaborate with director Vignesh Shivan for his upcoming project. The film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Anirudh will compose music for the movie.

