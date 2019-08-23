Watch: Taylor Swift Redefines Romance in This Dreamy Music Video of 'Lover'

Taylor Swift is all set to release her seventh studio album Lover on Friday. The singer, who is known to be great at countdowns leading up to her albums, has been dropping treats for her fans ever since April when she announced a new album.

The singer has since then, released four songs, ME!, You Need to Calm Down, Archer and the title track Lover. The singer dropped a fresh new video for her title track, and we must admit, the song tends to take us back and forth across genres.

The music video of Lover uses bright coloured rooms and outfits, people in doll-houses defying gravity, but at the heart of it, it is a Country song with Pop instruments.

The video begins with a little girl opening looking at a snow globe which is a Christmas present. We are then zoomed into the dollhouse inside the globe which leads to a world with several Taylor Swifts and her lover, signifying a different moment from their relationship.

There are several moments in the video which signify the journey Taylor Swift has gone through in her three-year-old relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, with reference to projectors, cats and 'three summers'. The music video also has a very beautiful end and it makes one marvel about how Taylor Swift's songwriting is easily her biggest strength.

Taylor Swift is quite popular for taking on different personalities and themes for each of her albums. If Red (2012) saw her donning a red lipstick for the entire year, Reputation (2017) saw her going dark with aesthetics that signified that she was a badass. Similarly, Lover is very different from her last album, it is calm and sober, which she portrays with butterflies, rainbows, and sparkles. Her last two singles ME! and You Need To Calm Down had plenty of those elements, and Lover too, is no different. The singer is also known for writing from personal experience, and by the lyrics from her new songs, we're guessing all is well in her paradise.

