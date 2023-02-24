The much-anticipated official teaser of Martin, headlined by Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, is finally out. The promising teaser of the action thriller, directed by AP Arjun was unveiled by the film’s team on February 23, Thursday. The teaser, currently trending at 4 on Youtube with 21,000,000 views has left the cine-goers stunned with glimpses of gravity-defying action sequences. Another highlight of this teaser was Dhruva’s chiselled body and ripped muscles, with which he perfectly fits the bill for the male lead. After watching the teaser, it feels like he is essaying the character of a secret agent, who has been captured on his way to infiltrate Pakistan. Fans were at a loss for words for Dhruva, who has without any doubt channelled his inner beast mode in the fight sequences.

Social media users have been rooting for this film since the release of its teaser and applauded how the Kannada film industry has made strides at the box office with a slew of blockbuster hits. Ravi Basrur’s goosebump-inducing background music complemented the action sequences quite well. Users opined that the teaser has given them some major KGF vibes. Many have also pointed out Sathya Hegde’s cinematography has brilliantly captured the terrifying sequences of the jail compound and ship sailing through the storm. These sequences add weight to the ghastly vibe of the film. Everyone feels that Martin is going to shatter every record at the box office with its massive collection.

With such a power-packed teaser, including every ingredient necessary for blockbuster success, users can’t wait for Martin’s release. As stated in the reports, Martin is currently in the final stages of its pre-production and is slated to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023. Apart from Dhruva, Martin boasts of a stellar star cast with actors like Vaibhavi Shandilya, Achyuth Kumar, Sadhu Kokila, and Chikkanna. Movie buffs have waited for a long time now for Martin’s release as the date was pushed forward from September 30 to mid-2023. According to the reports, the film couldn’t be released on the fixed date due to the filming of a big climax sequence.

