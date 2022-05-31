Watch: Teaser Of Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki Generates Excitement Among Fans

In the video, Nani and Nazriya were seen as Sundara Prasad and Leela Thomas and the trailer will be officially released on June 02. The official teaser video has already crossed over 1.3 million views on YouTube and is still counting.

Telegu movie producer BA Raju tweeted the teaser link and wrote, “Our Sundara Prasad and Leela Thomas have some interesting madness to share!”

Even Nani shared the teaser as the makers generate excitement ahead of the release.

The movie revolves around a typical Hindu Brahmin man who falls for a Christian Girl and trains her to be a Brahmin to convince his parents to accept her but, their secret is revealed.

The movie has been penned and directed by Vivek Athreya, while Vivek Sagar scored the music. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

This movie will mark Nazriya’s debut in the Telegu Film industry. This much-awaited movie will also star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Prudhvi Raj in crucial roles. The Comedy-drama is slated to hit theatres on June 10, this year.

Earlier, the makers had released three tracks — The Panchakattu, Entha Chithram and Rango Ranga — from the film

Meanwhile, Nani’s other ventures include Srikanth Odella’s Dasara. The star will be also seen in a rugged avatar as Dharani in the movie. Nani will be also seen in Hit- the 2nd case which is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolani and is slated to release on July 29.