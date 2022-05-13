Watch: Telugu Actor Karate Kalyani, YouTuber Srikant Reddy Exchange Blows On The Road

Telugu actor Karate Kalyani has been away from the big screen for quite some time but she has hit the headlines for her clash with YouTuber Srikant Reddy. The actor has been calling out the YouTuber for a long time for his videos that she feels target women. On Thursday, Karate got into a heated argument with Srikant in the middle of Madhuranagar road. The actor slapped the YouTuber which further transformed into a bigger fight.

A video in which Karate is holding a baby and arguing with the YouTuber is going viral across social media platforms. Later, the argument snowballs into a bigger fight and she slaps Srikant on the streets. The man beside Karate also tries to slap the YouTuber. In return, Srikant, too, places a slap on Karate’s face.

Srikant complained to S.R. Nagar police station against the actor on Thursday. Accusing the YouTuber of objectifying women in his prank videos, Karate also filed an FIR against Srikant. The incident took place in Yousufguda.

Watch the video here:

On Friday morning, Srikant shared a video clarifying his stance and alleging that he faces a life threat from Karate Kalyani.

Karate has been in the news ever since she joined the BJP in August last year. The actor, who has worked in various Tollywood films, also has a Limca Book of Records to her name for performing harikatha continuously for 114 hours 45 minutes and 55 seconds.

She was also seen in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. This year, Karate also filed a complaint against an NGO in January, alleging she has received a life threat from them. However, the NGO accused her of spreading fake news and filed a case against her.

