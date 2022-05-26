Watch: Telugu star Rashmi Gautam's 'Never-ending Love' for Linen Sarees

Rashmi Gautam, a renowned Telugu star has a massive fan following not only in the real but virtual world as well. Recently she posted a video of herself wherein she looked absolutely stunning. She expressed her love for linen sarees in the caption and wrote, “My never-ending love for linen sarees.” The video shows two of her saree looks.

In the first one, she was seen in a grey linen saree with a hint of white and red borders. She paired it with a black sleeveless blouse and heavy pearl jhumka. Keeping her look simple and elegant, she chose to tie her hair in a pony. The actor looked extremely gorgeous in a red flower print saree in the second look. She wore it with an embellished red sleeveless blouse and paired it up with a long earring.

The video had a vibe in itself as the background music was Chand Baaliyan. The video got more than 90,000 likes and 5 lakh views in just two days. Around 500 users commented on her video.

This is not the first time she is slaying in sarees. Earlier, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a georgette saree that has multiple colours in it. She wore it with a basic black blouse and kept her hair open. The highlight of her look was of course the bold kajal that she opted for.

On the work front, Rashmi struck a chord with the Telugu television audience as the anchor of the comedy reality show Extra Jabardasth, which airs on ETV Telugu.

The actor will be seen next in Trishanku, written and directed by Sri Krishna Gorle. Apart from Rashmi, Prachi Tehlan, Aman Preet Singh, Suman, Mahesh Achanta and others will also feature in Trishanku. Gorle will also act in this film. Trishanku is currently in the post-production stage.

