After the cast and crew of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film with Lokesh Kanagaraj were officially announced, the makers held a puja ahead of the shooting. The first schedule will take place in Kashmir. Sony Music South shared the official video of the ceremony. The video opens with the stage beautifully decorated with arrangements made for the puja.

After a few frames, the cast and crew enter the set to attend the ceremony. Trisha looks elegant as she donned an ivory saree for the day. Vijay opted for casual, going for an olive green shirt paired with denim pants. The video shows a little glimpse of the ceremony as the actors and crew of the film offered prayers for the film. Besides them, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand who are also a part of Thalapathy 67 attended the ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Thalapathy 67 marks the reunion of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay after Master. Trisha and Vijay previously collaborated on Ghilli and Thirupaachi.

Besides Trisha and Vijay, the Seven Screen Studio also announced that Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy Master will be part of Thalapathy 67. Manoj Paramahmas will oversee the DOP, and Anirudh Ravichander has been enlisted to compose the music and original scores for Thalapathy 67.

According to reports, the cast and crew of Thalapathy 67, produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, have reportedly travelled to Kashmir to start filming. They were also spotted leaving Chennai airport.

The rumour mills also speculate that Thalapathy 67 is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s “Lokesh Cinematic Universe", which was created with Kaithi and Vikram, and has helped make the movie one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here